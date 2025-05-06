Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Outfielder Tyler Callihan Suffers Scary Injury After Attempting Diving Catch

Callihan suffered an apparent injury in a spectacular effort to make a catch in Monday's game

Jeff Carr

Apr 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Tyler Callihan (32) throws to first to get St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Tyler Callihan (32) throws to first to get St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not all efforts are rewarded in baseball, Tyler Callahan learned this on Monday night in Atlanta.

Playing in left field, Callahan tracked down a fly ball off the bat of Mat Olson to make a spectacular running catch, as it initially appeared. Problem was, moments after making the snag, Callahan collided with the wall in foul territory down the left field line at Truist Park. 

The collision knocked the ball free and Olson, who never stopped running, earned an inside-the-park home run.

Reds manager Terry Francona immediately signaled for a challenge, but the review confirmed the call on the field. Callahan walked off the field with the trainer during that review and was replaced by Blake Dunn.

The Reds await official word on Callihan’s injury, but his arm took a big hit to his arm as you’ll see on the replay.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

