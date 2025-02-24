RECAP: Austin Hays and Brady Singer Lead Reds Past World Series Champion Dodgers 8-1
CINCINNATI -- It was not even a month ago when the Cincinnati Reds signed Austin Hays to a one-year, $5 million deal. He looked the part on Monday, leading Cincinnati past Los Angeles 8-1.
Hays hit two home runs and finished with six RBI as the Reds rolled to a win over the defending World Series Champions.
Results in spring training can be viewed with a grain of salt, but Hays's performance on Monday afternoon is encouraging.
The former All-Star starter with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, Hays got the start in left field Monday and hit fifth in the lineup. Having Hays hit in the heart of the order is a huge sign the Reds believe he is going to be a potential impact player this season. Hays delivered in the heart of the order by going a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored in addition to his two home runs and six RBI.
Hays's statline in Monday's game is great for any game. But the fact that it comes against the Dodgers makes it stand out more. One of Hays's home runs came off Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tanner Scott, who Los Angeles signed to a four-year, $72 million deal this past offseason.
On the mound, right-handed pitcher Brady Singer made his Reds spring training debut and pitched two shutout innings. Singer struck out four, including the side in the first inning, and threw 22 of his 33 pitches for strikes.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Tuesday before they take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Wednesday. That game gets underway at 3:10 E.T. and can be viewed on Prime Video with a FanDuel Sports Network subscription. It will be the Angels TV broadcast, but fans can also listen to the Reds on Radio announcers on 700WLW.
