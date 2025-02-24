RECAP: Cincinnati Reds Lose to Giants 5-2 in First Full-Squad Spring Training Game
CINCINNATI -- The Reds fell to the San Francisco Giants 5-2 in their first full-squad Spring Training game Sunday afternoon in Scottsdale. Ironically, the Reds will then host the Giants on Opening Day on March 27th.
The Reds got both of their runs without even recording a hit to get them. Santiago Espinal, who started at shortstop and hit second in the lineup Sunday, scored on a balk in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1.
Then in the seventh, Noelvi Marte, the Reds designated hitter and No. 5 hitter in the lineup, hit a sacrafice fly to center field that cut the Giants lead to 4-2.
Marte's sacrifice fly in the seventh came after right fielder Rece Hinds led off the inning with a triple. Hinds burst onto the scene in early July last year with the Reds, blasting five home runs in his first six games. He's looking to make the Reds Opening Day roster, after being sent back down to Triple A Louisville in late July last year.
Another player looking to make the Opening Day roster is Cam Collier, who laced a double in his first at-bat. It could be a sign of things to come this Spring for the former First Round Draft pick. Collier is coming off a year where he won the MVP Award at the 2024 All-Star Futures Game at the Mid-Summer Classic in Arlington, Texas.
Nick Martinez got the start Sunday afternoon and threw two scoreless innings. Martinez struck out the side in the first inning, throwing just 14 pitches in the inning. He would finish with 35 pitches, with 26 thrown for strikes.
Up Next
The Reds are back in Goodyear Monday afternoon to take on the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Right-handed pitcher Carson Spiers will get the start for the Reds against the Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 E.T. The game can be heard on 700WLW.
