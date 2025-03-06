Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Happy to Make Strides in Start vs Rangers
Hunter Greene bounced back in a big way on Wednesday in his third start of the spring.
The 25-year-old struck out six batters in four scoreless innings. He walked a batter and allowed just two hits.
"I was able to make some good strides from the last game, Greene told reporters after the game. "The goal in the spring is to make sure every game gets better and better. You can't always control that, but if the mindset is there, you can find yourself in a good position."
"I feel like I've been in a better place than in any spring training. It's a great feeling to be able to lock in mindset wise, especially in these last few starts before we leave. It's easy to worry a little too much about yourself, but at the end of the day, you have to go compete. I think it's important at this point of spring to flip the switch and get in that competitive mode."
It was a Greene's best start of the spring and a step in the right direction for the Reds' ace. If the Reds want to compete for a divsion title, they'll need Greene to be the ace he's capable of being.
