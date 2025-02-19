Reds Andrew Abbott Taking it Slow in Spring Training with Shoulder Recovery
Throughout the offseason, the buzz surrounding the Reds centered on their impressive pitching depth and the lingering question: why haven’t they traded a starter to acquire a power-hitting outfielder?
As the old saying goes, you can never have too much pitching.
Rhett Lowder is dealing with elbow soreness that will delay his start of camp and now Andrew Abbott is coming into camp a bit behind others as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury that ended his 2024 season.
“We’re not that far off," Abbott told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Normal offseason, a few hiccups every now and then. I was in contact with them. I told them coming in that it was probably smart to go slower to make sure that we take care of the problem before it becomes an actual problem. They agreed. They’re building it out to what we both believe will be beneficial for us and the team.”
The 25-year-old is already throwing bullpen sessions, but he isn't quite ready for live batting practice sessions quite yet.
“You’re going to see him a little later than the other guys because we need to take care of him," manager Terry Francona said. "We think we can nip something in the bud rather than not do it appropriately. We just want to give him a base where he can go out and log innings.”
Abbott appears to be a shoo-in for the Opening Day rotation, but it’s worth noting that a few major outlets have projected otherwise, predicting rookie Rhett Lowder could claim his spot,
You can read Mark Sheldon's full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast