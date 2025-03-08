Inside The Reds

Reds Announce Rotation for Opening Series Against Giants

The season is almost here!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Reds announced their pitching rotation to start the season on Saturday's broadcast against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Reds open the season against the Giants on March 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark.

See the pitching rotation below:

Hunter Greene: March 27
Nick Lodolo: March 29
Nick Martinez: March 30
Brady Singer: March 31

Hunter Greene will be the sixth Reds pitcher since 1900 to start in multiple season openers before turning 26.

The fifth starter is yet to be announced. If Andrew Abbott is healthy, he would most likely get the nod. If he is not ready by the start of the season, it will most likely be Carson Spiers or Graham Ashcraft.

Published
