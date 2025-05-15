Reds Avoid Sweep: Francona, Benson, and Martinez React to 7-1 Win Over White Sox
The Cincinnati Reds avoided the sweep on Thursday and beat the Chicago White Sox 7-1.
They used home runs from their young core. Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and Will Benson all homered to fuel the Cincinnati offense.
"I think what is good about our team is we take it one day at a time," Benson said postgame. "We had a meeting before the game saying we are doing all the right things, we just need to click. We just need that one big hit and that one big inning. We got it today."
Nick Martinez continued his great pitching, tossing seven scoreless innings. He hasn’t issued a walk in his last 72 batters faced.
"It's part of my game, attacking the zone and challenging hitters," Martinez said. "Walks are no good."
The Reds desperately needed a win today.
"I think we all did," Francona joked. Now we have to go back it up, but we enjoyed today."
You can listen to Francona, Martinez, and Benson's full postgame interviews below:
