Reds Beat Writer Mark Sheldon Makes Bold Prediction for 2025 Cincinnati Reds Roster
Mark Sheldon released his opening day roster prediction on the first day of spring and left a couple of surprising names off the list.
With a predicted starting rotation of Hunter Greene, Brady Singer, Nick Martinez, Nick Lodolo, and Rhett Lowder, Andrew Abbott is a name Sheldon left out of the rotation.
Abbott has made 46 starts with a 3.78 ERA over the last two seasons with the Reds.
"Tough choices here, with eight starters vying for spots, Sheldon wrote. "No. 2 prospect Lowder should get the last spot based on his strong debut in the final month of 2024."
It would be surprising to see Abbott left off the opening day roster, but it shows how much deeper the Reds' pitching staff is in 2025.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand is another player Sheldon left off his list. The 25-year-old slashed .270/.328/.805 with 20 extra-base hits in 2023 before appearing in just 29 games season before missing the rest of the season due to a broken hand.
Sheldon's prediction has Spencer Steer being the first baseman while mentioning he will move all over the field, and he thinks Jeimer Candelario will man the designated hitter spot.
This one comes as less of a surprise, but Sheldon also left Noelvi Marte off his opening day roster with new addition Gavin Lux manning the third base spot.
"Lux has appeared at third base just once in the big leagues and five times professionally. He will likely appear at multiple spots—including first base and second base."
It would not be surprising to see Marte start the season in the minor leagues after slashing just .210/.248/.549 in 229 at bats last season.
Check out Sheldon's full roster prediction here.
