Reds Explode for 13 Runs, Francona and Players React to Win vs Astros
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Houston Astros 13-9 on Saturday night.
In a game where it felt like the Reds could cruise to an easy win after scoring 10 runs in the first inning, the Astros fought back.
"I felt like being at the dentist," Reds manager Terry Francona joked postgame. "Everything came out alright, but it wasn't all that fun. I was so glad when we even tacked on one just because they were coming."
Matt McLain hit his first home run since April 20 and said he just has to keep trusting the process, despite the results.
"It's all a process," McLain told Jim Day postgame. "I am just trying to hit the ball hard, if it goes over the fence or goes into someone's glove. All I am trying to do is hit the ball hard and swing at the right pitches."
If Matt McLain could heat up at the plate, the Reds' offense would follow.
You can listen to Francona and McLain's full interviews below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast