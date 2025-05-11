Inside The Reds

Reds Explode for 13 Runs, Francona and Players React to Win vs Astros

Terry Francona spoke to reporters after the win.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Houston Astros 13-9 on Saturday night.

In a game where it felt like the Reds could cruise to an easy win after scoring 10 runs in the first inning, the Astros fought back.

"I felt like being at the dentist," Reds manager Terry Francona joked postgame. "Everything came out alright, but it wasn't all that fun. I was so glad when we even tacked on one just because they were coming."

Matt McLain hit his first home run since April 20 and said he just has to keep trusting the process, despite the results.

"It's all a process," McLain told Jim Day postgame. "I am just trying to hit the ball hard, if it goes over the fence or goes into someone's glove. All I am trying to do is hit the ball hard and swing at the right pitches."

If Matt McLain could heat up at the plate, the Reds' offense would follow.

You can listen to Francona and McLain's full interviews below:

