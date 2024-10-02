Inside The Reds

Reds Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman Leaves a Message at Great American Ball Park to Honor Pete Rose

Brennaman was a long-time friend of Rose.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds Hall Of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman acknowledges the cheers of the crowd after he is introduced at the game between Anderson and Withrow high schools. Withrow At Anderson Football
Cincinnati Reds Hall Of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman acknowledges the cheers of the crowd after he is introduced at the game between Anderson and Withrow high schools. Withrow At Anderson Football / JIM OWENS FOR THE ENQUIRER, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Reds Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman was the first person to leave a message on the Pete Rose tribute banner displayed outside Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.

Brennaman wrote, "Will miss you, my friend. What memories we had! RIP P.E.R."

Watch the full clip below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News