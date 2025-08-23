Inside The Reds

Reds’ Hottest Bat Dealing With Quad Injury

Terry Francona spoke to reporters after Friday's loss.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar (38) hits a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar (38) hits a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miguel Andujar pinch-hit for Gavin Lux late in Friday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ripped a double down the right field line, but he didn't seem to be running full speed.

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters and said Andujar is dealing with a quad injury.

"His quad is bothering him," Francona said after Friday's game. "It's been a few days. From talking to him, I thought he was doing better. When he hit the ball to right, I thought he was just protecting it a little bit because he knew it was a double. Then, I was watching him score and it didn't look real good."

Andujar has been arguably the Reds' best hitter since coming over from the Athletics at the trade deadline.

The Reds are 67-62 and are currently 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

You can listen to Francona's postgame comments from last night below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

