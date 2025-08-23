Reds’ Hottest Bat Dealing With Quad Injury
Miguel Andujar pinch-hit for Gavin Lux late in Friday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ripped a double down the right field line, but he didn't seem to be running full speed.
After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters and said Andujar is dealing with a quad injury.
"His quad is bothering him," Francona said after Friday's game. "It's been a few days. From talking to him, I thought he was doing better. When he hit the ball to right, I thought he was just protecting it a little bit because he knew it was a double. Then, I was watching him score and it didn't look real good."
Andujar has been arguably the Reds' best hitter since coming over from the Athletics at the trade deadline.
The Reds are 67-62 and are currently 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can listen to Francona's postgame comments from last night below:
