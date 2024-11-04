Inside The Reds

Reds Infielders Elly De La Cruz and Jonathan India Named 2024 Silver Slugger Finalists

De La Cruz led the Reds with an OPS of .810 in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds infielders Elly De La Cruz and Jonathan India were both named 2024 Silver Slugger Finalists.

De La Cruz played in 160 games and slashed .259/.339/.471 with a team-leading 25 home runs. He had 71 extra-base hits and led Major League Baseball with 67 stolen bases.

India appeared in 151 games and slashed .248/.357/.392. He had 45 extra-base hits to go along with 13 stolen bases.

The Silver Slugger Award has been presented each year since 1980 to baseball’s best offensive performers.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 12, at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.

