Reds Injury Updates: Latest on Matt McLain, Tyler Stephenson, and Other Key Starters
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters before Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and provided some key injury updates.
Alexis Diaz will continue his rehab appearance and pitch in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for the Louisville Bats.
Tyler Stephenson continues to progress and has started baseball activities.
Austin Hays was sent to Triple-A Louisville for his rehab assignment and will play 5-7 innings on Friday, DH on Saturday, and play outfield on Sunday.
Spencer Steer continues to ramp up his throwing program and is making good progress.
Matt McLain is confident that he will be ready to come off of the injured list on Tuesday. If that is the case, he will not need to go on a rehab assignment.
If the Reds can get Austin Hays and Matt McLain back next week, it would be a big boost for their struggling offense.
You can see Mike Petraglia's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast