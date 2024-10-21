Inside The Reds

Reds Legend Ken Griffey Jr. to Bring Dad to Lakers Season Opener to see LeBron James Make History With His Son

This is cool!

Greg Kuffner

Aug 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is introduced prior to the Mariners Hall of Fame induction of Felix Hernandez (not pictured) prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is introduced prior to the Mariners Hall of Fame induction of Felix Hernandez (not pictured) prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. will be bringing his dad Ken Griffey Sr. to the Lakers home opener to watch LeBron James and Bronny share the court together for the first time.

Grffiey Jr. and Griffey Sr. played together in 1990 and 1991. They were the first father-son duo to play together in Major League Baseball.

LeBron and Bronny will be the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

"It's a big deal for my dad and I to be there," Griffey told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. "We made history, now we get to watch history."

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News