Reds Manager Terry Francona and Matt McLain Explain What Went Wrong in Ninth-Inning Play

The Braves beat the Reds 2-1 in extra innings.

Greg Kuffner

May 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Reds blew a ninth-inning lead and eventually fell 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

With one out and pinch runner Stuart Fairchild on first base, Michael Harris doubled into the left field corner. Jake Fraley cut the ball off and threw it to Matt McLain, but McLain hesitated before throwing the ball home, allowing Fairchild to slide in just ahead of the tag to tie the game at one.

Terry Francona spoke to reporters after the game about what went wrong on that play.

"There was a hesitation, but he (McLain) was on his way over to set up for the play at home and he was going back because the throw was going more toward second," Francona said. "There were a few things happening there."

Jeff Brantley mentioned on the broadcast that Spencer Steer should have been communicating to McLain on where to line up. Francona commented on communication being a factor.

"If he is over where he was going, Steer is behind him. The throw took him over there, so nobody's there," Francona continued.

Matt McLain also spoke to reporters after the game and offered his perspective.

"In hindsight, there's no play at second. I should have been lined up before he threw the ball...I was just in the wrong spot."

As Francona mentioned, multiple things went wrong on the play and it allowed the Braves to tie the game on a play that should have been made.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

