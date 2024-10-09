Reds Manager Terry Francona on the Reds' Roster: "This is an Extremely Talented, Young Team"
The Cincinnati Reds introduced two-time World Series Champion Terry Francona as their 65th manager on Monday morning at Great American Ballpark.
The veteran manager had big praise for the Reds' roster.
“This is an extremely talented young team," Francona said. "That excites me a lot. Talking to them on the phone, I got pretty fired up. They seem like terrific kids and they seem eager."
The talented, young core Francona is talking about includes 22-year-olds Rhett Lowder, Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte, 25-year old Hunter Greene, 25-year-old Andrew Abbott and 26-year-old Spencer Steer.
When Francona took over for the Cleveland Guardians in 2013, he was taking over a team that went 68-94. Francona led the Guardians to a 92-70 mark and made the playoffs in his first year with the club.
Reds fans will have high expectations again in 2025 and hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
