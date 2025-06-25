Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Four Key Reds Players
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees. The skipper provides injury updates on Austin Hays, Noelvi Marte, Rhett Lowder, and Carson Spiers.
Charlie Clifford from NBC 5 Cincinnati tweeted the full update here.
Francona said Hays is doing well and that he could be back for the weekend series against the San Diego Padres if all goes well. The outfielder has been out with a foot contusion since fouling a ball off his foot on May 29.
Noelvi Marte was sent to Chattanooga after playing in three games with the ACL Reds. He is scheduled to play five consecutive rehab games and then will be re-evaluated.
Rhett Lowder, who is dealing with an oblique injury, got another MRI and apparently still has some swelling.
Carson Spiers, who has been on the injured list with right-shoulder impingement since mid-April, threw a bullpen yesterday and continues to improve.
You can see Clifford's full tweet below:
