Inside The Reds

Reds' Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Updates on Austin Hays and Alexis Diaz

A positive update from the Reds' manager.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds' manager Terry Francona provided injury updates ahead of Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Austin Hays and closer, Alexis Diaz.

If all goes well, Hays plans to be back for the Pirates series starting on Friday, April 11.

“It was good news with the MRI that it was a mild strain," Hays told Charlie Goldsmith. "Similar to what I felt like I had last year when it came on and I made the decision to play through it. I ended up Grade 2-ing it.”

Hays had an impressive spring, slashing .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 spring training games.

Francona didn't provide an update on when we might see Diaz back with the Reds but mentioned he has been pitching and doing some bullpen work.

“Stability with that front leg," Francona said. "That’s probably the biggest thing. Then incorporating that in his delivery where all of a sudden that becomes comfortable and second nature so he’s not trying to pitch thinking about someone else.”

Diaz had 17 saves in 2023 and 28 saves last season but really struggled with his command in spring training before being placed on the injured list.

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

