Reds' Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Updates on Austin Hays and Alexis Diaz
Cincinnati Reds' manager Terry Francona provided injury updates ahead of Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Austin Hays and closer, Alexis Diaz.
If all goes well, Hays plans to be back for the Pirates series starting on Friday, April 11.
“It was good news with the MRI that it was a mild strain," Hays told Charlie Goldsmith. "Similar to what I felt like I had last year when it came on and I made the decision to play through it. I ended up Grade 2-ing it.”
Hays had an impressive spring, slashing .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 spring training games.
Francona didn't provide an update on when we might see Diaz back with the Reds but mentioned he has been pitching and doing some bullpen work.
“Stability with that front leg," Francona said. "That’s probably the biggest thing. Then incorporating that in his delivery where all of a sudden that becomes comfortable and second nature so he’s not trying to pitch thinking about someone else.”
Diaz had 17 saves in 2023 and 28 saves last season but really struggled with his command in spring training before being placed on the injured list.
You can see Charlie's full announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast