Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Update on Will Benson After Crashing Into Wall
In the second inning of Tuesday's win over the San Diego Padres, Will Benson made a leaping catch at the wall, but hit his head and landed awkwardly in the process. After staying on the ground for a while and the Reds trainer coming out, Benson walked off the field under his own power, and to much surprise, stayed in the game.
He was later replaced in right field by Noelvi Marte.
After the game, manager Terry Francona provided an update on Benson.
"He's okay," Francona said. "I think it's more muscular. I think we all thought he banged his head. Just talking to the trainers, they think he's going to be sore tomorrow, but they don't feel like there are any concussion symptoms or anything like that."
It sounds like Benson avoided any sort of serious injury, which is great news.
"Obviously a quick healer," Francona joked.
You can watch Francona's postgame comments below:
