Reds Minor Leaguer Expected to Attempt to Play Every Position in Sunday's Game

Greg Kuffner

Jun 24, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Levi Jordan (53) scores on a RBI double hit by catcher Luke Maile (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Levi Jordan (53) scores on a RBI double hit by catcher Luke Maile (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer Levi Jordan is expected to attempt to play all nine positions in Sunday's season finale for the Louisville Bats.

He is starting at third base.

Jordan is scheduled to play all nine positions for Louisville in today's game against Nashville.
If Jordan is able to complete the feat, he will join a very short list of professional baseball players to accomplish the feat. He would become the third player in Louisville franchise history to do so, after Bill Lyons did so for the Louisville Redbirds on September 1, 1988, and Hernan Iribarren did so for the Bats in the final day of the 2018 season on September 3, 2018, against Indianapolis.

Jodan has played in 216 games for the Bats over the last two seasons and even made a brief appearance with the Reds last year.

A player playing all nine positions has only happened five times ever in the majors.

