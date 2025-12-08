Cincinnati Reds Minor League Manager Honored With Prestigious Award
Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly was the recipient of the 17th annual Mike Coolbaugh Award on Monday.
The Bats are the Reds' Triple-A minor league affiliate.
"The Mike Coolbaugh Award is presented annually to an individual who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field," MLB.com wrote on their website. "The award was created by Minor League Baseball in 2008 to honor the late Coolbaugh, a 17-year Minor League player who was in his first year as a coach at the time of his passing."
On July 11, 2024, Kelly earned his 2,000th win in his 35th season as a manager in the minor leagues. He is just the seventh manager to reach 2,000 wins in the minors.
"Dick and Pat have had a lasting impact on hundreds of players, coaches and colleagues during their careers and have devoted their lives to the game of baseball, doing so with the great character and humility embodied by the individuals these awards are named after,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. “On behalf of Minor League Baseball, it is my honor to present them with these awards."
The veteran manager has coached the Bats since 2021 and has a career record of 2076-2241 in 4317 career minor league games. He’s held in high regard within the Reds organization.
You can read the full article about the awards here.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.