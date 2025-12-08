Cincinnati Reds Minor League Manager Honored With Prestigious Award

Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly was the recipient of the 17th annual Mike Coolbaugh Award on Monday.

The Bats are the Reds' Triple-A minor league affiliate.

"The Mike Coolbaugh Award is presented annually to an individual who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field," MLB.com wrote on their website. "The award was created by Minor League Baseball in 2008 to honor the late Coolbaugh, a 17-year Minor League player who was in his first year as a coach at the time of his passing."

On July 11, 2024, Kelly earned his 2,000th win in his 35th season as a manager in the minor leagues. He is just the seventh manager to reach 2,000 wins in the minors.

"Dick and Pat have had a lasting impact on hundreds of players, coaches and colleagues during their careers and have devoted their lives to the game of baseball, doing so with the great character and humility embodied by the individuals these awards are named after,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. “On behalf of Minor League Baseball, it is my honor to present them with these awards."

The veteran manager has coached the Bats since 2021 and has a career record of 2076-2241 in 4317 career minor league games. He’s held in high regard within the Reds organization.

You can read the full article about the awards here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



