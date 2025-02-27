Inside The Reds

Reds Outfielder Spencer Steer Still Battling Shoulder Injury, Throwing Program Delayed

This isn't ideal.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Spencer Steer has been dealing with a lingering shoulder issue since midway through last season. He was expected to start a throwing program, but it has been delayed.

“He’s just not quite where we want him to be,” manager Terry Francona told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ll get him examined one more time and then figure out what path we’re going.”

Steer is in the lineup for Cincinnati against the Diamondbacks on Thursday as the designated hitter. He has yet to record a hit this spring.

“I’m still working through some things,” he said. “Just making sure that once I start throwing, I don’t stop. Hopefully soon.”

The Reds want to make sure Steer is fully healed and doesn't have to play through the pain like he did much of last season.

“I told him I want to be fair to him,” Francona said. “I know he played last year through the whole season with it. I don’t doubt that he couldn’t do that again. But we’re trying to be fair to him; we’d like to knock this out so he can go play.”

You can read Wittenmyer's full article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News