Reds Outfielder Spencer Steer Still Battling Shoulder Injury, Throwing Program Delayed
Spencer Steer has been dealing with a lingering shoulder issue since midway through last season. He was expected to start a throwing program, but it has been delayed.
“He’s just not quite where we want him to be,” manager Terry Francona told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ll get him examined one more time and then figure out what path we’re going.”
Steer is in the lineup for Cincinnati against the Diamondbacks on Thursday as the designated hitter. He has yet to record a hit this spring.
“I’m still working through some things,” he said. “Just making sure that once I start throwing, I don’t stop. Hopefully soon.”
The Reds want to make sure Steer is fully healed and doesn't have to play through the pain like he did much of last season.
“I told him I want to be fair to him,” Francona said. “I know he played last year through the whole season with it. I don’t doubt that he couldn’t do that again. But we’re trying to be fair to him; we’d like to knock this out so he can go play.”
You can read Wittenmyer's full article here.
