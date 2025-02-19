Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl Not Going to Change the Way He Plays the Game
On March 16, 2024, TJ Friedl sprinted after a line drive off the bat of Mariners' Ryan Bliss, diving with his trademark aggression in center field. He stayed on the ground in pain and left the game.
The next day, the Reds announced that Friedl had fractured his wrist and he would go on to miss over two months.
Despite fans urging Friedl to avoid diving for balls in spring training, he has no plans to change his aggressive style of play, even during exhibition games.
"The way I play the game is the way I play the game," Friedl said to Fox19's Joe Danneman. "It's not going to change whether it's spring training or game seven of the World Series."
That may sound frustrating to fans on the surface, but you certainly don't want players to be hesitant and to be playing so as not to get hurt. Often times, that will lead to injury in itself.
"You can't go into spring training being hesitant and not play like yourself, and then game one of the season starts and expect to turn it on and flip a switch in your head, like okay, now I can play. For me, I've played the game one way my whole life, that's all I know."
Friedl made it clear: no one on the Reds staff or in the front office has told him to hold back, and he has no intention of changing the relentless style of play that got him here.
You can watch the full clip below:
