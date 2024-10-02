Inside The Reds

Reds President Nick Krall Outlines Vision for New Manager

The Reds finished the season 77-85.

Feb 20, 2023; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini watches live batting practice from a cart with general manager Nick Krall at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall provided insight into the club's vision for its next manager in an interview with Jim Day prior to the season finale against Chicago.

"We'd like to have someone who is a player's manager on one side, but is also going to create structure on the other side," Krall said. "You want someone who is in the middle of that as opposed to on one side or the other."

Krall's comments reflect a desire for a leader who can connect personally with the players while also maintaining discipline and structure within the team.

Krall also emphasized the importance of clubhouse chemistry.

"I want someone that is going to relate to all the players in the clubhouse and somebody that can push these guys forward and be better on the field."

Based on Krall's comments, it seems the Reds want a manager who isn't afraid to hold the team accountable but also someone who can build relationships and establish a winning culture.

