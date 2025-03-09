Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Cam Collier to Miss Extended Time With Injury
Reds' prospect Cam Collier has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and will have surgery this week according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
Collier will be out four to six weeks.
Collier was recognized as the 2024 Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year in 2024.
The 20-year-old played in 119 games for the High-A Dayton Dragons and slugged .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits.
He also became the second Reds' prospect to win the Larry Doby Award for Most Valuable Player at the All-Star Futures Game.
Collier appeared in eight games this spring, going 1-11 with a double, before injuring his thumb while applying a tag against the Cubs on March 2.
The injury is less than ideal for the Reds' fourth-ranked prospect, but he will still have most of the season ahead of him upon his return.
