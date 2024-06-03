Reds Prospect Noelvi Marte Set to Begin Rehab Assignment With Suspension Coming to an End
CINCINNATI — Reds star prospect Noelvi Marte is scheduled to return to game action next week. Marte will begin his minor league rehab assignment on June 11, Reds manager David Bell announced on Monday.
That timeline assumes that there won't be any rainouts. Marte was suspended for 80 games for PED use prior to the season. His suspension is scheduled to end on June 27.
Marte posted a .316 batting average, hit three home runs and 15 RBI in 114 at-bats after joining the Reds for the final 35 of last season.
He was one of the favorites for National League Rookie of the Year prior to his suspension.
