Reds Ranked 11th Best Farm System in Major League Baseball

The Reds have a lot of young talent.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Cam Collier walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Cam Collier walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
MLB.com recently ranked all 30 farm systems, and the Reds' system was ranked 11th best in the Major Leagues.

That moves them up from 14th in the 2024 midseason rankings.

Chase Burns, RHP (No. 26), Rhett Lowder, RHP (No. 35), Sal Stewart, 2B/3B (No. 83), Cam Collier, 3B (No. 90), and Edwin Arroyo, SS (No. 91) are all in MLB Pipeline's "Top 100" list.

"After the two first-round picks from the past two Drafts (Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder), who could both be in Cincy's rotation this year, there’s a lot of offensive firepower here -- eight of the next nine prospects in the Top 30 after Burns and Lowder are hitters, wrote "MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo.

It's likely that we will see Rhett Lowder in Cincinnati this season. While Chase Burns and Edwin Arroyo have a shot to make their big league debuts this year, Sal Stewart and Cam Collier are probably at least a year or two out.

You can see the full rankings here.

