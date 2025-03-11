Reds Ranked 11th Best Farm System in Major League Baseball
MLB.com recently ranked all 30 farm systems, and the Reds' system was ranked 11th best in the Major Leagues.
That moves them up from 14th in the 2024 midseason rankings.
Chase Burns, RHP (No. 26), Rhett Lowder, RHP (No. 35), Sal Stewart, 2B/3B (No. 83), Cam Collier, 3B (No. 90), and Edwin Arroyo, SS (No. 91) are all in MLB Pipeline's "Top 100" list.
"After the two first-round picks from the past two Drafts (Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder), who could both be in Cincy's rotation this year, there’s a lot of offensive firepower here -- eight of the next nine prospects in the Top 30 after Burns and Lowder are hitters, wrote "MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo.
It's likely that we will see Rhett Lowder in Cincinnati this season. While Chase Burns and Edwin Arroyo have a shot to make their big league debuts this year, Sal Stewart and Cam Collier are probably at least a year or two out.
You can see the full rankings here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast