Reds' Rotation This Weekend Could Reveal Plans For Rookie Pitcher Moving Forward
With Hunter Greene back and Nick Lodolo scheduled to come back sometime in the near future, there was a lingering question about what the Reds would do with rookie sensation Chase Burns.
The Reds have hinted that he is on an innings limit, but at the same time, they don't want to shut him down.
The obvious move would be to move him to the bullpen. The Reds' rotation this weekend is Nick Martinez, Zack Littell, and Andrew Abbott, according to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.
This would seem to fit the narrative that Burns is going to move to the bullpen. Terry Francona spoke to reporters and touched on the subject before the game.
"There are some things up in the air...we're not going to move this kid back and forth. That's not a good thing to do," Francona said.
If Burns were to pitch in the bullpen, he could be a high-leverage arm that could help out Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan in the late innings. Santillan and Pagan are both near the league lead in appearances this season.
After an off day on Thursday, the Reds and Brewers face off in a pivotal three-game series this weekend.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast