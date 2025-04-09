Reds Starting Pitcher Andrew Abbott to Start Saturday Against Pirates
With Carson Spiers being sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday afternoon, Andrew Abbott will make his 2025 season debut for the Reds on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 25-year-old started the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
Abbott made two starts for Triple-A Louisville. On Sunday, he gave up two runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.
The left-hander made 25 starts for the Reds in 2024 with an ERA of 3.72. Over the last two seasons, he has been one of the most consistent arms in the rotation.
Cincinnati's starting rotation has gotten off to a great start in 2025 and adding Abbott to the back end of the rotation should only make it better.
You can watch Jim Day's report below:
