Reds Starting Pitcher Shares Hilarious Way He Found Out He Was an All-Star
The Reds lost a tough one against the Marlins on Tuesday, falling 12-2 and dropping their fourth straight game.
However, there was some good news. In the first inning after Matt McLain's home run, Reds manager Terry Francona gathered the team together and told them that Andrew Abbott was an All-Star.
Abbott shared the story after the game.
"We were sitting in the dugout and watching the game," Abbott said. "McLain hits the home run and Tito brings us in a circle. We thought we were going to get yelled at because he was doing his yelling voice. He brought us in and said I'll tell you guys one thing with some choice language, Andrew Abbott is an All-Star."
Abbott said teammates showered him with ice, bubble gum, and everything guys could get their hands on.
You can watch the video of him telling the story below as well as Francona's postgame interview:
