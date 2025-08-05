Inside The Reds

Reds Pitcher to Move to Rotation After Nick Lodolo Placed on Injured List

Greg Kuffner

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
After agreeing to go to the bullpen after the Cincinnati Reds traded for starting pitcher Zack Littell, Nick Martinez will head right back to the rotation after Nick Lodolo was placed on the injured list on Tuesday with a blister issue on his finger.

Lodolo left Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs with a blister on his finger.

Reds manager Terry Francona shared the news with reporter's ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

Martinez gave up two runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings in relief on Monday night. On the season, the right-hander is 9-9 with a 4.66 ERA in 25 games for Cincinnati.

Lodolo told reporters postgame on Monday that the blister did not come open and he's hopeful that it heal sooner because he was proactive about it.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

