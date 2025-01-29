Reds Third Baseman Noelvi Marte Will Not Join Spain for the 2025 WBC Qualifier in Taiwan
Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte will not be joining Spain for the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Taiwan at the end of February, according to Francys Romero.
"The Cincinnati Reds gave him permission, but he chose to stay in spring training to fight for an Opening Day spot," Romero wrote on X.
Marte missed the first 80 games of the season last year when he was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs and struggled mightily when he returned.
The 23-year-old slashed just .210/.248/.301 with 13 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.
The Reds will be hoping for a bounce-back season from Marte to enhance their chance at being contenders in the National League.
