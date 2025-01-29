Inside The Reds

Reds Third Baseman Noelvi Marte Will Not Join Spain for the 2025 WBC Qualifier in Taiwan

Marte is expected to fight for a roster spot in spring training.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte will not be joining Spain for the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Taiwan at the end of February, according to Francys Romero.

"The Cincinnati Reds gave him permission, but he chose to stay in spring training to fight for an Opening Day spot," Romero wrote on X.

Marte missed the first 80 games of the season last year when he was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs and struggled mightily when he returned.

The 23-year-old slashed just .210/.248/.301 with 13 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.

The Reds will be hoping for a bounce-back season from Marte to enhance their chance at being contenders in the National League.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

