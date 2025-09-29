Reds vs. Dodgers Wild Card Series: Broadcast Info and How to Watch
DENVER -- ESPN has announced their broadcast crews for the Wild Card series Tuesday-Thursday.
For the Reds-Dodgers, Jon "Boog" Sciambi will have the play-by-play with Doug Glanville providing color analysis and Alden Gonzalez reporting down on the field.
Sciambi is one of ESPN's most prominent play-by-play announcers, having been with the network full-time since 2010. He started with ESPN in 2005 calling MLB and college basketball on TV, and he is now the lead play-by-play announcer for ESPN Radio MLB's Postseason coverage. In addition, he and Glanville do Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio during the regular season.
During the regular season, Sciambi is also the play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs on their Marquee Sports Network. He has previously been a play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. His first season with the Marlins was in 1997, when they won the World Series in just their fifth season of existence. He is a graduate of Boston College.
Glanville played nine seasons with the Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Texas Rangers. According to his ESPN Press Room bio, his best season came in came in 1999, when he hit .325 with 11 home runs, scored 101 runs, stole 34 bases and drove in 73 runs. That year, Glanville also ranked second in the Majors with 204 hits. He accumulated 1,100 hits throughout his career and retired with a 293-games without an error streak intact. Glanville was a first round draft pick by the Phillies in 1991 out of Penn.
He has been with ESPN in two stints since 2010, including his second stint that started in 2019. Glanville also provides Cubs’ analysis for Marquee Sports Network and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times, The Athletic and other publications. He co-hosts the baseball-focused podcast “Starkville” with Jayson Stark at The Athletic.
Gonzalez is an ESPN baseball reporter based out of Los Angeles. He originally joined the company in 2016 as the LA Rams team reporter for ESPN’s NFL Nation, where he spent two years on the Rams beat.
In his current role since 2018, González, according to his ESPN Press Room bio, writes for ESPN.com and appears on ESPN’s Major League Baseball telecasts, including tentpole events such as the Wild Card Series and Home Run Derby, plusSportsCenter,Baseball Tonight,ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and more. He was previously with MLB.com as a national reporter, and he also covered the Los Angeles Angels for five seasons. Gonzalez is a graduate of Florida.
Game 1 will start on Tuesday night at 9:08 ET. You can see the full schedule below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast