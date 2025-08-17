Relive Austin Hays's Walk-Off Hit as Heard on Reds and Brewers TV and Radio
The Reds had leads in all three games of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but in the first two games of the series, they dropped the games late.
On Sunday, they blew the lead once again, but rallied in the 9th and 10th innings to beat the Brewers 6-5 and end their 14-game winning streak.
With one out and the bases loaded after the Brewers elected to intentionally walk Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson, Austin Hays ripped the first pitch he saw down the left field line to secure the win.
The Cincinnati Reds are the only team in Major League Baseball that has yet to be swept this season.
The win improves their record to 65-60 and puts them one game back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
Watch and listen to the walk-off hit as heard on Reds and Brewers radio and television below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast