Relive Noelvi Marte's Little League Home Run in Reds' 6-1 Win Over Diamondbacks
With the Reds trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Noelvi Marte hit a triple over the center fielder's head, but when he slid into third base, the ball hit him and bounced away. Marte stood up and sprinted to home to tie the game for a little league home run.
It would be one of two hits Marte would have on the day, who has been arguably Cincinnati's best hitter.
The 23-year-old came into the game slashing .298/.336/.512 with 25 extra-base hits on the season.
The Reds broke out for a five-run inning in the eighth and went on to win the game 6-1. They are still the only team in Major League Baseball yet to be swept this season.
Watch and listen to Marte's little league home run as heard on Reds and Diamondbacks television and radio below:
