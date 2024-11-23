Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona to Hire Mike Napoli

Napoli was with the Cubs for five seasons (2020-2024).

Greg Kuffner

New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his jersey after an event to introduce the new manager at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his jersey after an event to introduce the new manager at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds are hiring Mike Napoli according to Rob Bradford of WEEI.

Napoli was with the Cubs from 2020-2024 and was their first base coach from 2022-2024. He played for current Reds manager Terry Francona while with the Guardians in 2016.

His role on the Reds staff has yet to be determined according to Bradford. Check out the report below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

