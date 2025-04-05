Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain Discussed Contract Extension Before Season

McLain missed the entire 2024 season due to injury.

Apr 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) at bat in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds talked to Matt McLain about a possible extension before Opening Day according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

However, talks didn't get far.

“It was a short conversation,” McLain said Thursday. “It just didn’t line up.”

The 25-year-old recently changed his agency from Boras Corporation to Vayner Baseball.

McLain missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury sustained in spring training. After being called up in May of 2023, McLain was one of the Reds' most consistent hitters, slashing .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases in 89 games.

The second baseman has played in all eight games for the Reds this season and leads Cincinnati with three home runs.

McLain isn’t set to reach free agency until the 2029–2030 offseason, but if the Reds can lock him up beyond that, they’d secure a cornerstone of their franchise for years to come.

The last deal the Reds gave out was when Hunter Greene agreed to a six-year, $53 million contract extension in April of 2023.

You can read Wittenmyer's full article with quotes from Reds General Manager Brad Meador here.

