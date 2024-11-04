Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Reach Out to Joey Votto About Role With Organization

Votto announced his retirement from baseball in August.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) hits a double in the second inning of an MLB baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) hits a double in the second inning of an MLB baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds have reached out to Joey Votto to gauge his interest in returning to the team in some sort of role, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“We just want to see if there’s anything there that might make sense,” said Reds President Nick Krall.

Votto retired in August after trying to return from injury with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays. During his time in Cincinnati, Votto was an important veteran for the young players on the team.

“There’s a lot of value to a guy that’s a Hall of Fame player,” said Krall. “Guys in the clubhouse, the younger guys, respect him as a (former) teammate. I think it would be great.”

Krall mentioned that he hasn't had a chance to speak with Votto yet, who is currently on vacation, but emphasized that there are numerous possibilities for Votto's role, leaving the options "wide open."

