Report: Cincinnati Reds Reach Out to Joey Votto About Role With Organization
The Cincinnati Reds have reached out to Joey Votto to gauge his interest in returning to the team in some sort of role, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
“We just want to see if there’s anything there that might make sense,” said Reds President Nick Krall.
Votto retired in August after trying to return from injury with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays. During his time in Cincinnati, Votto was an important veteran for the young players on the team.
“There’s a lot of value to a guy that’s a Hall of Fame player,” said Krall. “Guys in the clubhouse, the younger guys, respect him as a (former) teammate. I think it would be great.”
Krall mentioned that he hasn't had a chance to speak with Votto yet, who is currently on vacation, but emphasized that there are numerous possibilities for Votto's role, leaving the options "wide open."
You can read Wittenmyer's full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast