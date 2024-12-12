Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Were Trade 'Finalist' For Veteran Pitcher Garrett Crochet

Crochet was traded to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) throws during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) throws during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds were among the finalists in trade talks to land Garrett Crochet from the White Sox according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The left-hander was traded to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The three other finalists were the Yankees, Braves and Phillies.

The Reds continue to look for ways to improve their team via trades.

“It’s who fits the best," Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told Mark Sheldon. "You have to fill a team both financially and positionally. So [we just have] to figure out who the best fit is. And if it's a trade, you also have to give something up. We’re trying to make trades."

For more on the Crochet trade, go here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News