Report: New York Mets to Call Up Rookie to Start Against Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets are poised to start a three-game series against one another starting on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds enter Friday’s matchup five games back of the Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
On Thursday, it was reported that the Mets will be calling up their fifth-ranked prospect, Brandon Sproat, to start in Sunday's game against the Reds, according to Chase Ford.
The 24-year-old is 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 25 starts for Triple-A Syracuse this season. Saturday will be his Major League debut.
Brady Singer is scheduled to start for the Reds on Saturday.
The Reds will likely need a sweep if they want to get back into the race for the National League Wild Card.
