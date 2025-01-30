Inside The Reds

Report: Reds and White Sox Had Discussions About Luis Robert Jr., Couldn't Find Common Ground

The Reds signed Austin Hays on Tuesday. They were in talks to acquire Luis Robert Jr.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Reds and White Sox were working on a trade centered around Luis Robert Jr. all the way up until Sunday according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"The teams could not find a middle ground on players or dollars, prompting the Reds to turn to Hays on a one-year, $5 million contract, pending a physical," Rosenthal wrote.

The Reds were apparently trying to center a package around infield prospect Edwin Arroyo.

"The teams did not resolve how much of Robert’s salary the White Sox would have paid," Rosenthal wrote. "Reds infield prospect Edwin Arroyo, who missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, was one player under discussion. But ultimately, the Reds could not get comfortable with the total cost."

This was a possible move that has been discussed for months. The Reds signed Austin Hays to a one-year deal earlier this week.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

