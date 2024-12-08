Report: Reds Have Kicked the Tires' on Possible Trade for Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas
The Reds have been busy this offseason with Nick Martinez picking up his $21 million player option and trading Jonathan India for Brady Singer, but they're still looking to improve offensively.
“The Reds have kicked the tires on”Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas in trade talks with the Guardians, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Naylor had an OPS of .776 in 2024 to go along with 31 home runs.
The Guardians traded for Thomas at the trade deadline, who is known mainly for his defense and his ability to hit left-handed pitching. Thomas has an OPS of .880 against left-handed pitching in his career compared to just .680 against righties.
The Reds are clearly hoping to add a proven outfielder this offseason. It could be in free agency or it could be in a trade.
Naylor played for Reds manager Terry Francona in Cleveland for four seasons.
You can read the full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast