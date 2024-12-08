Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Have Kicked the Tires' on Possible Trade for Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas

The Reds are looking to add more offensive firepower this offseason.

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first base Josh Naylor (22) runs to third base on the way to score a run during the second inning against the New York Yankees during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Reds have been busy this offseason with Nick Martinez picking up his $21 million player option and trading Jonathan India for Brady Singer, but they're still looking to improve offensively.

“The Reds have kicked the tires on”Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas in trade talks with the Guardians, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer

Naylor had an OPS of .776 in 2024 to go along with 31 home runs.

The Guardians traded for Thomas at the trade deadline, who is known mainly for his defense and his ability to hit left-handed pitching. Thomas has an OPS of .880 against left-handed pitching in his career compared to just .680 against righties.

The Reds are clearly hoping to add a proven outfielder this offseason. It could be in free agency or it could be in a trade.

Naylor played for Reds manager Terry Francona in Cleveland for four seasons.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

