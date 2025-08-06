Seven Cincinnati Reds' Prospects in Updated MLB Pipeline Top 100
There are seven Reds prospects in the new MLB Pipeline list. To begin the season, there were just five players named. Chase Burns was ranked 26th, Rhett Lowder was ranked 35th, Sal Stewart was ranked 84th, Cam Collier was ranked 91st, and Edwin Arroyo was ranked 92nd. Here are the new updated rankings:
Chase Burns - Number Two
Chase Burns skyrocketed up the prospect rankings in 2025. Burns would begin the season in Single-A Dayton but would fly throught the organization, eventually getting the call-up to the Major Leagues on June 24th. In 13 Minor League games, the 22-year-old would go 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 66 innings, walking just 13 batters, with 89 strikeouts. In seven games in Cincinnati, Burns is 0-3 with a 6.04 ERA in 28 1/3 innings. Burns is currently one of the more exciting pitchers in the game and looks to be a pivitol piece of the Reds' rotation going forward.
Sal Stewart - Number 39
Sal Stewart has the largest climb on this list. Starting at number 84, he would climb 45 spots to get to the 39th. Stewart began the season in Double-A Chattanooga, but after being named to the MLB Futures Game roster, the 21-year-old was promoted to Triple-A Louisville on July 18th. The third baseman is batting .305 with a career best 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and has a .866 OPS. Sal's could see a possible MLB promotion this season, but 2026 looks to be more probable.
Rhett Lowder - Number 41
Lowder's descent is most likely due to injury and lack of playing time, Lowder began the season on the IL with a forearm strain. He would get knocked out of the first inning in his first Triple-A rehab start after allowing four runs and a walk and only recording one out. He would pitch one more scheduled start, but would only pitch one inning before being shut down to this point in the season. The right-hander did have a cup of coffee with the Reds in 2024, going 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA. If the 23-year-old can get healthy, he will be a solid rotation piece alongside Burns for years to come.
Cam Collier - Number 55
Like Stewart, Cam Collier has seen a sizeable climb up the prospect rankings in 2025, climbing 36 spots. Collier began the season on the IL with a thumb injury, but would come back to start the season in Single-A Dayton. After slashing .293/.524/.636 for Dayton, the 20-year-old would get the promotion to Double-A Chattanooga. To this point in the season, Collier is batting .287 with two home runs and a stolen base, and has a .814 OPS. The next stop for the third baseman will be Louisville, where we could potentially see a position change to first base in his future plans.
Alfredo Duno - Number 81
Alfredo Duno is the only position player on this list that is not an infielder. The 19-year-old catcher is having a good season for Single-A Daytona and, more importantly, he has been healthy after dealing with injuries to begin his professional career. Duno has a good eye for the strike zone for a young hitter, drawing 69 walks this season and striking out 78. He was named to the MLB Futures Game roster alongside Sal Stewart this season. He is slashing .267/.408/.446 with nine home runs and also has five stolen bases.
Chase Petty - Number 96
Chase Petty has had a dissapointing season in 2025 after seeing a promotion to Triple-A Louisville the previous season. Although he has been a part of the Reds' farm system for what is now his fourth season, he is still just 22-years-old. In 2024, Petty would have a 4.39 ERA in 26 starts in Double-A. After earning a promotion to Triple-A, he would have a 1.80 ERA in two starts. In 2025, the right hander is 3-8 with a 4.66 ERA. He would see a promotion to Cincinnati on May 9th, but would get rocked in his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. He would pitch 2 1/3 innings, allow nine runs on six hits, giving up two home runs in the process. His debut came earlier than anticipated, the 22-year-old needs more time in the Minor Leagues develping pitch command and limiting walks.
Tyson Lewis - Number 100
Tyson Lewis may be the most exciting player on this list. The Reds selected the shortstop in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Millard West High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Lewis was the highest-rated prep prospect to ever hail from the state of Nebraska and has showcased all of the tools to be a top rated prospect. The 19-year-old slashed .340/.396/.532 with six home runs and 19 stolen bases in the Arizona Complex League and would be promoted to Single-A Daytona on July 25th. Lewis has great speed, plays good defense and has excellent bat speed, He is currently the Reds seventh ranked prospect and will see that number climb very soon.
The Reds have an exciting group of prospects in the pipeline.
