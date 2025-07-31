Inside The Reds

Spencer Steer Joined Exclusive Club With Clutch At-Bat in Reds' Win Over Dodgers

The Reds beat the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a two-run triple in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
With the game tied at two in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Reds first baseman Spencer Steer battled and roped a two-RBI triple to center field on the 11th pitch of the at-bat to give the Reds a 4-2 lead.

Earlier in the at-bat, Steer hit a foul ball down the left field line that should have been caught, but Andy Pages had the ball go off the heel of his club and Steer lived to fight another day.

Steer's 11-pitch at-bat was the longest at-bat resulting in a go-ahead RBI in the 8th inning or later this season, according to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus.

The Reds are still the only team in Major League Baseball to not be swept this season. The Reds are 57-52 and currently three games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

You can watch Steer's triple as heard on Reds and Dodgers television and radio below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

