Sweet Sweep: Cincinnati Reds Beat Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1, Complete Sweep
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Dodgers 4-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.
Cincinnati has struggled for most of the month of May, but they were dominant in three games against Los Angeles, outscoring the Dodgers 16-7 in three games.
The game was delayed in the sixth inning due to rain, but the Reds had already built a 4-0 lead.
The Reds scored all four of their runs in the third when Jonathan India hit a two-run RBI single with the bases loaded. Nick Martini also hit a two-run single later in the inning.
The Dodgers only had four hits on the day. The duo of Brent Suter and Nick Martinez has combined to pitch five scoreless innings and they didn't issue a walk. Martinez pitched 4 1/3 of those innings.
Carson Spiers pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up just one run, two hits and finishing with three strikeouts. Alexis Diaz came on to get the final two outs in the ninth. He earned his 10th save of the season.
The Reds improve to 23-30 on the season. It's their first three-game winning streak since they swept the Angels on April 19-21. This is the first time the Reds have swept the Dodgers since May, 2018.
