Inside The Reds

Sweet Sweep: Cincinnati Reds Beat Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1, Complete Sweep

The Reds are 23-30. This is their first three-game winning streak since they swept the Angels in April.

James Rapien

May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Dodgers 4-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.

Cincinnati has struggled for most of the month of May, but they were dominant in three games against Los Angeles, outscoring the Dodgers 16-7 in three games.

The game was delayed in the sixth inning due to rain, but the Reds had already built a 4-0 lead.

The Reds scored all four of their runs in the third when Jonathan India hit a two-run RBI single with the bases loaded. Nick Martini also hit a two-run single later in the inning.

The Dodgers only had four hits on the day. The duo of Brent Suter and Nick Martinez has combined to pitch five scoreless innings and they didn't issue a walk. Martinez pitched 4 1/3 of those innings.

Carson Spiers pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up just one run, two hits and finishing with three strikeouts. Alexis Diaz came on to get the final two outs in the ninth. He earned his 10th save of the season.

The Reds improve to 23-30 on the season. It's their first three-game winning streak since they swept the Angels on April 19-21. This is the first time the Reds have swept the Dodgers since May, 2018.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 