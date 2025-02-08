Terry Francona Chimes in on Elly De La Cruz's Talent and Aggressiveness
A hot topic last season was whether Elly De La Cruz should stop being so aggressive on the base paths.
While his daring approach often paid off, he also led the league in outs on the bases, with some of his risks coming at inopportune moments.
With Terry Francona being hired by the Reds, fans have wondered how he will hold the young superstar accountable.
The skipper joined Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville on the Starkville podcast and talked about De La Cruz's aggressiveness.
“There isn’t anything he can’t do," Francona said. "And sometimes that gets him in trouble. But again, I don’t want to dial him back, I don’t wanna take away his aggressiveness. I just want him to understand that we’re doing it in the parameters of trying to win a ball game.”
Reds fans should appreciate Francona’s approach, as it allows De La Cruz to keep showcasing his electrifying talent while learning how to channel it in ways that help the team win—setting him up for even greater success.
