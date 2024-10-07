Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Explains Decision to Manage Again, Why Cincinnati Reds Were Good Fit

The Reds officially introduced Francona on Monday.

James Rapien

Oct 1, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds officially introduced manager Terry Francona on Monday morning. The two-time World Series Champion said he didn't think he was going to manage again after he stepped away from managing the Guardians last year.

“I honestly didn’t see myself managing again. I had a really good year away from the game I needed to step away," Francona said. "I stepped away because I didn’t think I was doing the job up to the caliber I thought was necessary. Part of it’s health, a lot of it’s health.”

So why the Reds? Why now?

“I didn’t think about managing a lot this year," Francona said. "Then when the Reds reached out, I started looking at the team more closely. They came out to visit and it just felt right.” 

