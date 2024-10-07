Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Makes His Goals Clear After Becoming Cincinnati Reds Manager

Francona's opening statement checked all the boxes in his introductory press conference.

Jeff Carr

Sep 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona walks to the mount to remove starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (11) from the game in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona walks to the mount to remove starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (11) from the game in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-Imagn Images / Aaron Josefczyk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds introduced two-time World Series Champion Terry Francona as their 65th manager on Monday morning at Great American Ballpark. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

“Marty, can you believe I’m standing here?” Francona opened his time at the podium. “I’ve reached out to every single player, every single staff member, every single support staff member and we are ready to go. Matter of fact, I think I’ve reached out to many American citizens to spread the word of Reds baseball.”

Francona was grateful to be given this opportunity and he understands the challenge in front of him. 

“My promise to the organization and its fans is that I will spend all my energy making sure the players spend all their energy trying to play the game correctly and with respect," he said. "One of my biggest goals is to have our players feel cared for more than ever before but at the same time asking more of them on the field than has ever been done before.”

He also made sure to note how much the team will focus on out-working the rest of the league.

“We need to find ways to value what it takes to be successful and win more than every other team we compete against," Francona said. "That is a formidable task, if it wasn’t then everyone would win. But that’s our goal starting from day one."

Francona also made sure to acknowledge what David Bell and his family in his opening statement and what they mean to Reds baseball.

“I am personally aware just how much the Bell names means in Cincinnati. From Gus, to Buddy, to David and I am honored to continue and building on David’s legacy of the positive culture.”

Francona is given a three-year deal with a club option for a fourth season in 2028.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/News