Terry Francona Makes His Goals Clear After Becoming Cincinnati Reds Manager
The Cincinnati Reds introduced two-time World Series Champion Terry Francona as their 65th manager on Monday morning at Great American Ballpark. I’m not crying, you’re crying.
“Marty, can you believe I’m standing here?” Francona opened his time at the podium. “I’ve reached out to every single player, every single staff member, every single support staff member and we are ready to go. Matter of fact, I think I’ve reached out to many American citizens to spread the word of Reds baseball.”
Francona was grateful to be given this opportunity and he understands the challenge in front of him.
“My promise to the organization and its fans is that I will spend all my energy making sure the players spend all their energy trying to play the game correctly and with respect," he said. "One of my biggest goals is to have our players feel cared for more than ever before but at the same time asking more of them on the field than has ever been done before.”
He also made sure to note how much the team will focus on out-working the rest of the league.
“We need to find ways to value what it takes to be successful and win more than every other team we compete against," Francona said. "That is a formidable task, if it wasn’t then everyone would win. But that’s our goal starting from day one."
Francona also made sure to acknowledge what David Bell and his family in his opening statement and what they mean to Reds baseball.
“I am personally aware just how much the Bell names means in Cincinnati. From Gus, to Buddy, to David and I am honored to continue and building on David’s legacy of the positive culture.”
Francona is given a three-year deal with a club option for a fourth season in 2028.
