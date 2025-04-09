Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Opens Up About Reds Blowing 5-Run Lead in Loss to Giants

The Reds had two separate five-run leads on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds blew two separate five-run leads in Wednesday afternoon's 8-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

With a 6-1 lead in the sixth, the Giants were able to score four runs with two outs off of Nick Martinez and Taylor Rogers to get within a run.

"They kept coming," Francona told reporters postgame. "We didn't have an answer after the fifth inning. You hoped it held up and it didn't. We did some really good things to build the lead and then they hit their way back into the game."

In the bottom of the 10th, the Giants had Mike Yastrzemski at the plate with a man on third and just one out. Yastrzemski hit a first-pitch Emilio Pagan fastball into the right field seats for a walk-off victory.

Could the Reds have walked Yastrzemski to try to setup a double play or so that Pagan could face a right-handed batter in Wilmer Flores?

"The reason there is Yastrzemski was 1-for-6 against Pagan and he had punched him out five times," Francona said. "It's easy to say 'well, maybe you should play for a double play.' They're going to run on the first pitch and we can't throw through, so it's just going to be second and third.

"I think Pagan with his changeup, is tough on lefties. We just need to get an out there."

When asked if he looks at this series as a net positive after the loss, Francona downplayed it.

"I never do. I never do," he said. "I showed up today to win the game. That's all I care about."

The Reds are off of Thursday before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 6:45 ET at Great American Ball Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News