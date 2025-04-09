Terry Francona Opens Up About Reds Blowing 5-Run Lead in Loss to Giants
The Cincinnati Reds blew two separate five-run leads in Wednesday afternoon's 8-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
With a 6-1 lead in the sixth, the Giants were able to score four runs with two outs off of Nick Martinez and Taylor Rogers to get within a run.
"They kept coming," Francona told reporters postgame. "We didn't have an answer after the fifth inning. You hoped it held up and it didn't. We did some really good things to build the lead and then they hit their way back into the game."
In the bottom of the 10th, the Giants had Mike Yastrzemski at the plate with a man on third and just one out. Yastrzemski hit a first-pitch Emilio Pagan fastball into the right field seats for a walk-off victory.
Could the Reds have walked Yastrzemski to try to setup a double play or so that Pagan could face a right-handed batter in Wilmer Flores?
"The reason there is Yastrzemski was 1-for-6 against Pagan and he had punched him out five times," Francona said. "It's easy to say 'well, maybe you should play for a double play.' They're going to run on the first pitch and we can't throw through, so it's just going to be second and third.
"I think Pagan with his changeup, is tough on lefties. We just need to get an out there."
When asked if he looks at this series as a net positive after the loss, Francona downplayed it.
"I never do. I never do," he said. "I showed up today to win the game. That's all I care about."
The Reds are off of Thursday before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 6:45 ET at Great American Ball Park.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast