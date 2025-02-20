Terry Francona Hitting the Road for Spring Training for One Reason: 'I'm a F-----g Red'
CINCINNATI — Reds will play their first games of spring training on Saturday. They have split-squad action against the Brewers and the Guardians.
Reds manager Terry Francona spent 11 years in Cleveland managing the Guardians. He could reunite with plenty of familiar faces, but he passed on the opportunity. He's going to manage against the Brewers in Maryvale, while Freddie Benavides stays in Goodyear to manage against the Guardians.
"These games need to be about the players. It's just not the right time to have a hug fest," Francona told reporters on Thursday. "I want these guys to know how important they are. I'm a f------g Red and so I'm gonna go over to Maryvale.”
Francona is in his first season with the Reds. He was hired in October.
The "I'm a f-----g Red" line is going to be popular among the fan base this season and beyond.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast